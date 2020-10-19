Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Monday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Concerns mount over violence in the workplace for front-line workers' Coronavirus: Concerns mount over violence in the workplace for front-line workers
As more restrictions are put in place in health care settings, there are concerns violent acts could increase towards front line workers as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Katherine Ward speaks with people connected to the industry about past incidents and how recent changes could create new problems.

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There remain six active cases in the province. None of them are in hospital at this time.

Read more: Nova Scotia reports 2 new travel-related cases of COVID-19

The most recent cases announced in the province came on Sunday when it reported two new cases in Nova Scotia.

Health officials say the new cases are related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble and the individuals have been self-isolating.

Click to play video 'Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15' Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15
Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15

Since the pandemic began there have been 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 1,026 people having recovered from the virus.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Officials say 65 people have died from the coronavirus.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Monday, the province has completed 106,286 tests.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19COVID-19 updateSelf-isolatingCOVID-19 Nova Scotiaatlantic bubbleCoronavirus Nova Scotia
Flyers
More weekly flyers