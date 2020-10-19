Nova Scotia reports no new coronavirus cases on Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There remain six active cases in the province. None of them are in hospital at this time.

The most recent cases announced in the province came on Sunday when it reported two new cases in Nova Scotia.

Health officials say the new cases are related to travel outside of the Atlantic bubble and the individuals have been self-isolating.

Since the pandemic began there have been 1,097 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, with 1,026 people having recovered from the virus.

Officials say 65 people have died from the coronavirus.

As of Monday, the province has completed 106,286 tests.