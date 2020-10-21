Hamilton man facing terrorism hoax charge after threat made against Toronto school: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a 28-year-old Hamilton man is facing several charges, including one dealing with an alleged terrorist hoax, after a shooting threat was reportedly made online against a school.

Police previously announced officers were called just after 12 a.m. on Friday with respect to an online chat.

It was reported a man told another man that he was in Toronto with a gun and was going to commit a shooting at an unidentified school on that day.

Investigators released the suspect’s photo on Monday and asked for help identifying him.

In an update released on Wednesday, police said officers arrested the suspect in Hamilton on Tuesday.

Investigators said Tygar Allen Campbell was charged with hoax regarding terrorist activity, uttering threats, failure to comply with a release order, failure to comply with a probation order, use of an imitation firearm during the commission of an indictable offence, possession of a weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

The details surrounding the terrorism hoax charge weren’t released by officers on Wednesday.

The accused was set to appear in a Toronto court Wednesday morning.

1021 10:15 Online Threat To Schls Invst., Updt, Man Arr., Tygar Allen Cmpbell, 28 https://t.co/7ntHhdrLpa — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 21, 2020