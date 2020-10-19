Police investigate alleged shooting threat made online against Toronto school

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Police Service is appealing to the public for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with an alleged shooting threat made online against a school.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, police reported being notified of the threat made toward an unidentified school.

In a statement by officers on Monday, it said the man was chatting online with another person, indicated he was in Toronto, had a firearm in his possession, and intended to carry out a shooting at the school.

THREAT INVESTIGATION:

– Police want to identify this man after online threats were made to an unidentified Toronto school. If you recognize him, please contact police. Read our news release https://t.co/Urx4E9g16Z

^lb pic.twitter.com/gqAxTHWEBw — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 19, 2020

Police said immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of “potentially targeted” schools.

An investigation was launched to help identify and locate the man. An image of him from the online chat was released.

As of Monday afternoon, police said the man has not been identified and the threat remains uncorroborated.

They asked anyone who sees the man to phone 911.