Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Police investigate alleged shooting threat made online against Toronto school

By Shallima Maharaj Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 3:44 pm
Police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into an alleged threat against a Toronto school.
Police are appealing to the public for help with an investigation into an alleged threat against a Toronto school. Toronto Police Service

The Toronto Police Service is appealing to the public for help tracking down a man wanted in connection with an alleged shooting threat made online against a school.

Shortly after midnight on Friday, police reported being notified of the threat made toward an unidentified school.

In a statement by officers on Monday, it said the man was chatting online with another person, indicated he was in Toronto, had a firearm in his possession, and intended to carry out a shooting at the school.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said immediate steps were taken to ensure the safety of “potentially targeted” schools.

Trending Stories

An investigation was launched to help identify and locate the man. An image of him from the online chat was released.

As of Monday afternoon, police said the man has not been identified and the threat remains uncorroborated.

They asked anyone who sees the man to phone 911.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceToronto SchoolsToronto School SafetyToronto school shooting threatSchool threat Toronto policeToronto school threat
Flyers
More weekly flyers