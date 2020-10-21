Sipekne’katik Chief Michael Sack to appear before House of Commons on Wednesday

Chief Michael Sack of Sipekne’katik First Nation has been invited Wednesday to appear before the House of Commons Standing Committee on Fisheries and Oceans as it studies Mi’kmaw treaty rights to a “moderate livelihood” fishery.

A motion states the committee will examine the implementation of the Mi’kmaq’s constitutionally protected treaty rights, “in order to evaluate the current Rights and Reconciliation Agreement process, identify better ways to engage interested parties in order to improve communication, reduce tensions and prioritize conservation, and identify issues that need to be addressed, and recommend a path forward.”

According to a statement released by Sipekne’katik First Nation, Chief Sack, the Sipekne’katik Council and Fishery Operations have been going through the losses sustained due to vandalism and damage caused during protests by commercial fishers.

Yet the First Nation is also now adding to that the losses it says Mi’kmaw fishers face due to their reduced capacity to sell their catch to qualified buyers.

“It will be difficult to put an exact figure on this because it is going to impact our community for years to come with the way the commercial fishery has systematically boxed us out of the market,” Chief Sack said in a press release.

“It will take time to rebuild our relationships in the supply chain of people and companies we did business with who are now rightly afraid of retaliation,” he added.

The chief and the council said they are looking for a means to sell their moderate livelihood catch outside of the regular season.

According to Chief Sack, Sipekne’katik’s commercial operations of three licensed vessels are pulling out of the Bay of Fundy’s Lobster Fishing Area 35, which is in season at the moment, “due to the same intimidation and market embargoes against Sipekne’katik from the commercial fishery.”

“It’s like we’ve been blacklisted and we’re just hopeful that we can quickly come to some resolution and expedite getting our lobster to market,” Sack said.

The losses are anticipated conservatively to be over $1.5 million, according to Sack.

“Pulling our commercial fishery this week and for the upcoming seasons will financially devastate our community.”