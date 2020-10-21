Menu

Health

St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto declares coronavirus outbreak among ER staff

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2020 7:59 am
Toronto paramedics inspecting equipment and preparing to reload into an ambulance outside St. Michael's Hospital Emergency entrance in Toronto on June 4, 2020.
Toronto paramedics inspecting equipment and preparing to reload into an ambulance outside St. Michael's Hospital Emergency entrance in Toronto on June 4, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Dominic Chan

TORONTO — Another hospital in downtown Toronto has declared an outbreak of COVID-19 among its staff.

Unity Health says there are five active coronavirus cases among emergency room staff at St. Michael’s Hospital.

In a statement Tuesday evening, the health network says “no patient cases have been identified to date” and the risk of patient exposure is low.

However, it recommends anyone who visited the ER at St. Michael’s within the last two weeks to self-monitor.

The hospital is one of four in Toronto that have declared COVID-19 outbreaks in recent days.

The others are St. Joseph’s Health Centre, Toronto Western Hospital and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
