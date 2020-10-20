Menu

Comments

Health

CAMH adds 3 coronavirus cases to its COVID-19 outbreak

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 20, 2020 8:32 am
-.
-. Global News

TORONTO — The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says three more patients have tested positive for COVID-19.

That brings the total number of cases at its 1-4 Unit in downtown Toronto up to five after two were announced on Sunday.

CAMH is one of three hospitals in Toronto with active outbreaks,

Toronto Western Hospital said on Sunday five staff and three patients in two of its units have tested positive.

Read more: 3 Toronto hospitals report COVID-19 outbreaks

St. Joseph’s Health Centre was reporting outbreaks in four units on Sunday.

The province says an outbreak is declared when two or more people test positive for the virus within 14 days who could have reasonably caught COVID-19 at the hospital.

