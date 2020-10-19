3 Toronto hospitals report COVID-19 outbreaks

Send this page to someone via email

Three Toronto hospitals are reporting outbreaks of COVID-19, meaning at least two people have contracted COVID-19 within a 14-day period where both could have been caught in hospital.

Unity Health Care says there are outbreaks in four units at St. Joseph’s Health Centre — the 2E unit, the 2L medicine unit, the 4E unit and the 3M unit.

The Centre for Addiction and Mental Health says one of its units has an outbreak at its Queen Street site.

It says two patients in Unit 1-4 have tested positive for the virus.

And the University Health Network says it’s experiencing an outbreak at Toronto Western Hospital, with staff and patients in units 8A and 8B testing positive for the virus.

It says five staff and three patients were affected as of Friday.