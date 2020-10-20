Stabbing victim walks onto TTC bus in Toronto’s east end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a male victim has been rushed to hospital after he reportedly walked onto a TTC bus in the city’s east end after being stabbed.

Police said they were called to the area of Valley Woods Road and Brookbanks Drive, south of the Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Suspect wanted after food delivery driver assaulted in downtown Toronto

Officers said that the stabbing did not occur on a TTC bus, but that the victim walked onto a bus with at least one stab wound.

Emergency crews then rushed him to hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on any suspect information in relation to the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

STABBING:

Brookbanks Dr + Valley Woods Rd

* 7:28 pm *

– On a TTC bus

– Man with stab wounds located

– Injury is serious

– Stabbing did not occur on bus

– Bus is holding

– Police o/s

– Requesting rush on Medics#GO1993032

^dh pic.twitter.com/ki6niU4uyV — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) October 20, 2020