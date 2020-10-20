Menu

Crime

Stabbing victim walks onto TTC bus in Toronto’s east end: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police said the stabbing victim walked onto a TTC bus in the city's east end Tuesday evening.
Police said the stabbing victim walked onto a TTC bus in the city's east end Tuesday evening. John Hanley / Global News

Toronto police say a male victim has been rushed to hospital after he reportedly walked onto a TTC bus in the city’s east end after being stabbed.

Police said they were called to the area of Valley Woods Road and Brookbanks Drive, south of the Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Read more: Suspect wanted after food delivery driver assaulted in downtown Toronto

Officers said that the stabbing did not occur on a TTC bus, but that the victim walked onto a bus with at least one stab wound.

Trending Stories

Emergency crews then rushed him to hospital in serious condition.

There is no word on any suspect information in relation to the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoStabbingToronto crimetoronto police serviceToronto StabbingValley Woods Road and Brookbanks Drive
