Stabbing victim walks onto TTC bus in Toronto’s east end: police

Toronto police say a male victim has been rushed to hospital after he reportedly walked onto a TTC bus in the city’s east end after being stabbed.
Police said they were called to the area of Valley Woods Road and Brookbanks Drive, south of the Don Valley Parkway and York Mills Road, shortly before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Officers said that the stabbing did not occur on a TTC bus, but that the victim walked onto a bus with at least one stab wound.
Trending Stories
Emergency crews then rushed him to hospital in serious condition.
There is no word on any suspect information in relation to the incident.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments