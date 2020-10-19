Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspect wanted after food delivery driver assaulted in downtown Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 10:04 pm
Police released this image of a suspect in the hope that someone would be able to identify him.
Police released this image of a suspect in the hope that someone would be able to identify him. Handout / Toronto Police

Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a food delivery driver was assaulted in downtown Toronto earlier this month.

In a news release issued Monday, police said the incident occurred on Oct. 2 around 11:35 p.m., when the victim parked his car in the area of Yonge Street and Queens Quay.

Officers said the driver delivered food and returned to his vehicle, at which point a man approached him from behind, demanded his keys and pulled out a gun.

Read more: Police investigate alleged shooting threat made online against Toronto school

The suspect reportedly pointed the the firearm at the victim who tried to run away.

The suspect then chased the victim and hit him in the head with the weapon, before fleeing northbound on Yonge Street, police said. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man faces over 60 charges in numerous GTA thefts, break-and-enters

Investigators released an image of a suspect on Monday in the hope that someone would be able to identify him.

Police have described him as 20 to 24 years old, five-foot-three to five-foot-four with a slim build. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black Kappa sweater and grey track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Family doctor who works north of Toronto charged with sexually assaulting 13 patients' Family doctor who works north of Toronto charged with sexually assaulting 13 patients
Family doctor who works north of Toronto charged with sexually assaulting 13 patients
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoAssaultToronto crimetoronto police serviceYonge StreetQueen's QuayYonge Street and Queens Quay
Flyers
More weekly flyers