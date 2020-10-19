Suspect wanted after food delivery driver assaulted in downtown Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a food delivery driver was assaulted in downtown Toronto earlier this month.

In a news release issued Monday, police said the incident occurred on Oct. 2 around 11:35 p.m., when the victim parked his car in the area of Yonge Street and Queens Quay.

Officers said the driver delivered food and returned to his vehicle, at which point a man approached him from behind, demanded his keys and pulled out a gun.

The suspect reportedly pointed the the firearm at the victim who tried to run away.

The suspect then chased the victim and hit him in the head with the weapon, before fleeing northbound on Yonge Street, police said. The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Investigators released an image of a suspect on Monday in the hope that someone would be able to identify him.

Police have described him as 20 to 24 years old, five-foot-three to five-foot-four with a slim build. He was reportedly last seen wearing a black Kappa sweater and grey track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

