Crime

Search warrants lead Guelph police to guns and ammunition

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 21, 2020 8:59 am
Guelph police seized various weapons and ammunition while carrying out search warrants.
Guelph police seized various weapons and ammunition while carrying out search warrants. Supplied

Guelph police say a 26-year-old man has been arrested after officers found weapons and ammunition while carrying out search warrants in the Royal City and Kitchener.

In a news release, police said they received information on Oct. 19 that a man was in possession of a gun.

Teen who wouldn't leave Guelph drive-thru was drunk, police say

That led to three search warrants being carried out, two of which resulted in the seizure of a 12-gauge shotgun and a semi-automatic rifle, according to police.

Officers also found ammunition, two large knives, bear spray and leg shackles, along with a loaded syringe and cannabis edibles.

Police didn’t say exactly where the search warrants were carried out and would only say the south end of Guelph and central Kitchener.

Police added that the suspect is alleged to have been involved in human trafficking.

He faces several charges related to the weapons and human trafficking, along with breaching court orders.

88-year-old man hit by vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries, Guelph police say

Guelph police did not name the accused but said he remains in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police 519-824-1212 ext. 7441.

