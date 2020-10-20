Menu

Crime

Teen who wouldn’t leave Guelph drive-thru was drunk: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 3:35 pm
Guelph police have charged an 18-year-old with impaired driving.
Guelph police have charged an 18-year-old with impaired driving.

Guelph police say they have arrested an 18-year-old and charged him with impaired driving after he wouldn’t leave a downtown drive-thru.

Officers were called by an employee of the restaurant at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of a vehicle was in the drive-thru and was refusing to leave after being denied a refund for food he purchased from the same restaurant chain but at a different location.

When officers arrived, police said they determined he was drunk.

Trending Stories

Along with the impaired driving charge, the young man had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.



He is scheduled to make a court appearance in November.

