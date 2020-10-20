Teen who wouldn’t leave Guelph drive-thru was drunk: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say they have arrested an 18-year-old and charged him with impaired driving after he wouldn’t leave a downtown drive-thru.

Officers were called by an employee of the restaurant at around 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police said the driver of a vehicle was in the drive-thru and was refusing to leave after being denied a refund for food he purchased from the same restaurant chain but at a different location.

When officers arrived, police said they determined he was drunk.

Along with the impaired driving charge, the young man had his driver’s licence suspended for 90 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.

Story continues below advertisement

He is scheduled to make a court appearance in November.

2:02 Video shows alleged impaired driver refusing to leave drive-thru in Vaughan Video shows alleged impaired driver refusing to leave drive-thru in Vaughan