Canada

88-year-old man hit by vehicle suffered life-threatening injuries: Guelph police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 11:19 am
Guelph police say an 88-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Friday.
Guelph police say an 88-year-old man was hit by a vehicle on Friday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police provided an update on Monday after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle last week near the University of Guelph.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on Friday at Stone and South Ring roads.

In their update, police said the 88-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries. He is currently in critical but stable condition after he was taken to a trauma centre in Hamilton.

ORNGE air ambulance said they were originally dispatched but called off as  the man was treated by local paramedics.

The road was closed for several hours for the investigation.

The investigation is still ongoing and there has been no comment regarding possible charges.

Police are looking for dashcam video or any witnesses. Investigators can be reached at 419-824-1212 ext. 7206.

