Pedestrian struck by vehicle near University of Guelph: police

Guelph police say a pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle near the University of Guelph campus on Friday morning.
It happened just after 10 a.m. at the intersection of South Ring and Stone roads.
ORNGE air ambulance say they were called to the scene to airlift the victim to a trauma centre but were called off. The patient was tranported to a hospital by local paramedics.
Police closed South Ring Road and cut Stone Road down to one lane in each direction.
A police spokesperson expected to the road closures to remain in place for several hours as officers investigated the cause of the crash.
Drivers, cyclists and pedestrians have been asked to avoid the area.
Any witnesses to the collision or anyone with dashcam video is asked to contact Guelph police at 519-824-1212.
This is the second serious collision in Guelph this week after a motorcyclist was airlifted to hospital following a crash near downtown Guelph.
Comments