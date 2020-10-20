Santa Claus is still coming to town with drive-by parade in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

The Belleville Santa Claus parade will be going ahead this year, but will be done differently due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the city will be hosting a drive-by Santa Claus parade, where floats will stay in one place while spectators move thorugh a one-way route at the Quinte Sports and Wellness Centre.

The city says they currently have a collection of floats ready for the celebration, but they are still looking for six more.

The Belleville Chamber of Commerce says it has been working with the city, Belleville Police Services and the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health Unit to coordinate an alternative to the traditional parade that can be enjoyed with public health guidelines in mind.

Pedestrian access will not be permitted, but the chamber of commerce says they are looking into the possibility of a shuttle service run by Belleville Transit for those who do not drive or have mobility issues.

Donations for Gleaners Food Bank and the Firefighters Toy Drive will still be accepted and volunteers from Canada Post will also still be collecting letters to Santa.

The chamber is asking anyone interested in creating a float for the drive-by parade to contact the Susan Walsh, the parade coordinator, at 613-962-4597 ext. 3 or by email at susan@bellevillechamber.ca if you are interested in participating. The deadline for float submissions is Friday.

