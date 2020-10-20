Bystander helps stop copper wire theft in Belleville

Send this page to someone via email

Theft from a decommissioned school was put to a halt after a bystander stepped in, Belleville police say.

Monday, Belleville police were notified that two people had broken into the old Hillcrest Public School on West Street and were suspected of stealing copper wire from inside the building.

The caller also took the keys out of the truck that the alleged thieves were using prior to police arrival.

The suspects fled the area on foot, but police say officers were able to locate both people shortly after.

Rebecca Bagnell and Shane Dubeau of Belleville were both charged with break and enter, resisting arrest and theft over $5,000.

Advertisement