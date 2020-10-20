Menu

Ontario reports 821 new coronavirus cases with only just over 24K tests processed

Local

National

Crime

Bystander helps stop copper wire theft in Belleville

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Posted October 20, 2020 10:16 am
Belleville police say they were able to apprehend two theft suspects thanks to the help of a bystander.
Theft from a decommissioned school was put to a halt after a bystander stepped in, Belleville police say.

Monday, Belleville police were notified that two people had broken into the old Hillcrest Public School on West Street and were suspected of stealing copper wire from inside the building.

The caller also took the keys out of the truck that the alleged thieves were using prior to police arrival.

The suspects fled the area on foot, but police say officers were able to locate both people shortly after.

Rebecca Bagnell and Shane Dubeau of Belleville were both charged with break and enter, resisting arrest and theft over $5,000.

