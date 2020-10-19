Kitchener city council approves response plan for second wave of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Kitchener city council approved a plan to deal with the second wave of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The city says its plan will feature extra safety measures while also adding criteria to follow when deciding whether to scale programs or service delivery back.

The five criteria for determining when programs or services offered by Kitchener or its neighbourhood associations include the following:

1. significant COVID-19 spread or outbreaks

2. increased community spread of COVID-19;

3. low enrollment in programs or services;

4. increased staff absenteeism; and

5. recommendations from the provincial government or Waterloo Public Health

Kitchener says a guiding principle of its pandemic response has been to continue running as many programs and services as it can safely so to support resident’s wellbeing, mental health and physical fitness.

It says staff will continue to follow the principle as best it can.

As we enter into the cold of winter, the city says it has also assembled teams to encourage community spirit and connectedness among residents and enhance the mental health and well-being of its staff.