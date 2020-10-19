Active COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region drop to 89

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region is down to 89 active COVID-19 cases, Waterloo Public Health announced Monday.

This is the lowest total the agency has reported since Sept. 19.

However, over the weekend the number of people in hospital due to COVID-19 crept up to six, which is the highest it has been since Aug. 5.

Eight new positive tests for the coronavirus were reported, bringing the total number of cases in the area to 1,991.

There were also 17 people cleared of the virus, which pushed the total number of resolved cases to 1,782.

0:55 Consumer confidence slips amid COVID-19 pandemic, Ipsos says Consumer confidence slips amid COVID-19 pandemic, Ipsos says

The death toll currently stands at 120 as the area has not had any COVID-19-related deaths since Aug. 21.

Story continues below advertisement

There are currently 10 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region, including one declared on Monday at a before-and-after care program at Waterloo Region District School Board.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Over the weekend, the outbreak connected to Wilfrid Laurier University grew to 19 cases. It has been in effect since last Tuesday and has been connected to off-campus study groups.

There are six outbreaks at nursing homes in the area, one at a dental-care facility and one connected to a congregate setting.

Ontario reported 704 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 65,075.

Monday’s case count is an increase from Sunday’s, which saw 658 cases, but a decrease from Saturday’s at 805.

According to Monday’s provincial report, 244 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 168 in Peel Region, 103 in York Region and 51 in Ottawa. All four regions are now in a “modified Stage 2” due to being COVID-19 hotspots.

All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,050 as four more deaths were reported.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues