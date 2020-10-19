Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Elderly pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle: Halton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 19, 2020 2:22 pm
Halton police are investigating a pedestrian fatality in Burlington, Ont.
Halton police are investigating a pedestrian fatality in Burlington, Ont. Global News File

Halton Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Burlington, Ont.

Police say an 81-year-old man was crossing Maple Avenue, near Maple Crossing Boulevard, just after 7 a.m. Monday when he was hit by a black Honda Civic.

The elderly Burlington resident was transported to Joseph Brant Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Witnesses are being asked to contact police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Halton Regional Policehalton policeHamilton newspedestrian fatalityBurlington newsMaple AvenueMaple Crossing Blvd
