Elderly pedestrian dead after hit by vehicle: Halton police

Halton Regional Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Burlington, Ont.
Police say an 81-year-old man was crossing Maple Avenue, near Maple Crossing Boulevard, just after 7 a.m. Monday when he was hit by a black Honda Civic.
The elderly Burlington resident was transported to Joseph Brant Hospital where he died from his injuries.
Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
Witnesses are being asked to contact police.
