Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Stretch of Hammonds Plains Road closed due to structure fire

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 10:54 am
A truck with Halifax Fire and Emergency maneuvers through downtown Halifax, N.S., on Oct. 19, 2019.
A truck with Halifax Fire and Emergency maneuvers through downtown Halifax, N.S., on Oct. 19, 2019. Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency has closed a large stretch of Hammonds Plains Road to all traffic due to a structure fire in the area.

Details are scarce at this time.

Read more: Halifax woman charged following robbery at North end pizzeria

Officials originally said they would close Hammonds Plains Road between St. Georges Boulevard and Voyagers Way to allow fire crews to work.

Trending Stories

That closure has now been extended to a stretch of Hammonds Plains Road between St. Georges Boulevard and Lucasville Road.

More to come…

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHalifax fireHalifax Fire and EmergencyHammonds Plains RoadLucasville RoadSt. Georges Boulevard
Flyers
More weekly flyers