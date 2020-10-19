Stretch of Hammonds Plains Road closed due to structure fire

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency has closed a large stretch of Hammonds Plains Road to all traffic due to a structure fire in the area.
Details are scarce at this time.
Officials originally said they would close Hammonds Plains Road between St. Georges Boulevard and Voyagers Way to allow fire crews to work.
Trending Stories
That closure has now been extended to a stretch of Hammonds Plains Road between St. Georges Boulevard and Lucasville Road.
More to come…
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments