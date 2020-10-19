4 impaired driving arrests in Peterborough on weekend: police

Send this page to someone via email

Four Peterborough residents were arrested and charged with impaired driving in separate incidents in Peterborough on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Aylmer Street near Charlotte Street. The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Matthew Greco, 43, of Bethune Street, was arrested for impaired driving — alcohol and drugs.

During the arrest, the accused allegedly failed to provide a second breath sample. He was further charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.

SATURDAY

Two arrests were made early Saturday about 15 minutes apart.

Around 12:45 a.m., an officer stopped an erratic vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Park and Albert streets. Police determined the driver had been consuming alcohol. During the man’s arrest, police located cannabis on the driver.

Zachary Wall, 24, of Romaine Street, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available; and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

In another incident around 1 a.m., police say a witness flagged down officers to report a vehicle had allegedly driven the wrong way on Rubidge Street and had crashed into garbage cans while attempting to turn around.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. Police also located cannabis in the vehicle.

Jayme-Lynn Young, 29, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

FRIDAY

Around 1 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Water Street near Hilliard Street and determined a driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Alexander Joss, 18, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.

