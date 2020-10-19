Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

4 impaired driving arrests in Peterborough on weekend: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 10:54 am
Peterborough Police
Peterborough police charged four people with impaired driving on the weekend. Peterborough Police Service

Four Peterborough residents were arrested and charged with impaired driving in separate incidents in Peterborough on the weekend.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop on Aylmer Street near Charlotte Street. The investigation determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Matthew Greco, 43, of Bethune Street, was arrested for impaired driving — alcohol and drugs.

Read more: 2 charged with impaired driving following weekend collisions in Peterborough County: OPP

During the arrest, the accused allegedly failed to provide a second breath sample. He was further charged with failure or refusal to comply with a demand.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 17.

Story continues below advertisement

SATURDAY

Two arrests were made early Saturday about 15 minutes apart.

Around 12:45 a.m., an officer stopped an erratic vehicle and conducted a traffic stop near Park and Albert streets. Police determined the driver had been consuming alcohol. During the man’s arrest, police located cannabis on the driver.

Zachary Wall, 24, of Romaine Street, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a motor vehicle with cannabis readily available; and driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor.

Trending Stories

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

In another incident around 1 a.m., police say a witness flagged down officers to report a vehicle had allegedly driven the wrong way on Rubidge Street and had crashed into garbage cans while attempting to turn around.

Officers located the suspect vehicle and determined the driver was impaired. Police also located cannabis in the vehicle.

Jayme-Lynn Young, 29, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus); driving a vehicle or boat with cannabis readily available.

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 12.

Story continues below advertisement

FRIDAY

Around 1 a.m., an officer conducted a traffic stop on Water Street near Hilliard Street and determined a driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Alexander Joss, 18, of Oshawa, was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus).

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 4.

Click to play video 'Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog' Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog
Ontario offers plea deals to impaired drivers amid court backlog
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Impaired DrivingPeterboroughDrunk DrivingPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceImpairedPeterborough impaired
Flyers
More weekly flyers