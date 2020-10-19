5 songs you must hear this week: 19 October 2020

After a brief staycation–hey, where was I gonna go?–I spent the weekend sorting through close to 700 song pitches from the last week. These are the survivors.

1. Meg Myers, Any Way You Wanna Love

Single (Sumerian)

Recommended If You Like: Florence + The Machine, Tori Amos, Kate Bush

Anytime an artist has a breakthrough with a cover, there’s always the risk that they won’t be able to follow that up with an original song that measures up. Meg, who first came to our attention with her version of Kate Bush’s Running Up That Hill”(there have been many other singles, but that was the biggie) has delivered with a track reminiscent of Florence + The Machine. Nice.

2. Backseat Lovers, Kilby Girl

When We Were Friends (Mick Music)

RIYL: AJR, Lovelytheband, Two Door Cinema Club

Here we have four guys from Salt Lake City area who into a breezy sort of indie rock who have been together for about two years, playing their first gig at a homecoming football game at Weber State University. This album has been floating about since early 2019 but is just now bubbling up through all the noise.

3. AC/DC, Shot in the Dark

PWR UP (Columbia/Sony)

RIYL: Rock’n’roll comfort food

This year has sucked, so it’s comforting to know that some things haven’t changed. AC/DC’s first album since 2014 is coming November 13 and will feature the return of singer Brian Johnson, who was sidelined with serious hearing issues for a couple of years. Also back is drummer Phil Rudd (he was wandering in the wilderness for years) and bass player Cliff Williams who had to battle back from a severe case of vertigo. And of course, Angus has dusted off his schoolboy shorts. Welcome back, lads.

4. Ritt Momney, Put Your Records On

Her And All My Friends EP (Disruptor/Columbia)

RIYL: Lonely bedroom pop.

Two acts from Salt Lake City on this week’s list? Yep. Ritt Momney (I’ll give you a second to figure the play on words involving the state’s most famous senator) is the work of Jack Rutter and his high school friends. He was left alone to fend for himself when all his bandmates and his girlfriend left on various Mormon missionary jobs, hence the title of the EP which was written in his bedroom.

5. Ashleigh Ball, Lavender

Single (Nettwerk/Universal)

RIYL: Er, My Little Pony?

Ashleigh is not only a singer for Hey Ocean!, she’s also a voice actor for a series of animated shows, including My Little Pony. (If you’re a Brony, you already know that. And if you don’t know what a Brony is, Google it.) She’s now working towards a follow-up to her 2017 EP, Gold in You. This is a sample. For the story behind this song, go here.

