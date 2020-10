Send this page to someone via email

Kingston Police are investigating a fire at the Hanson Memorial parking lot on Brock Street close to Hotel Dieu on Sunday night.

According to police, a vehicle in the downtown parking garage was torched at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

No injuries were reported and police say they are treating the incident as an arson.

The investigation is ongoing.

