Bill Kelly: Are Snowbirds grounded this winter?

Send this page to someone via email

The joint closure of the Canada/United States border to non-essential travel has been extended until Nov. 21.

But, if you hope to take advantage of the eventual re-opening of the border for a southern holiday, don’t hold your breath.

Continuing with his “COVID is no bid deal” theme, Donald Trump wants the border to re-open and return to normal.

READ MORE: Canada extends border restrictions with United States until late November

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reiterated this past weekend that he does not want the border re-opened until there is a significant decrease in the number of new COVID-19 cases south of the border.

Trudeau’s stance is based on science and overwhelming statistical evidence that shows pandemic numbers are surging in the U.S., especially in the sun destinations in Florida and Arizona, where many Canadian Snowbirds like to spend the winter months.

Story continues below advertisement

The prime minister is asking Snowbirds to stay home this winter, but if they decide to ignore his request, there’s really nothing stopping them from heading south, since American authorities seem to have no problem with Canadian visitors, despite the rising pandemic numbers.

3:58 The Travel Lady: precautions for snowbirds heading south this winter amid COVID-19 The Travel Lady: precautions for snowbirds heading south this winter amid COVID-19

But, ask yourself, do you really want to spend the next four months in a condo complex or trailer park with people you haven’t seen for at least a year, and where COVID-19 cases are surging and hospitals are at or near capacity?

The U.S. has 4 per cent of the world’s population, but 25 per cent of the world’s COVID-19 cases.

Staying home seems to be the smart thing to do.

Bill Kelly is the host of the Bill Kelly Show on Global News Radio 900 CHML.

Story continues below advertisement

Listen to the latest from the Bill Kelly Show

​