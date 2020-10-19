Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Surrey RCMP looking for missing teen girl

By John Copsey Global News
Posted October 19, 2020 1:51 am
17-year-old Hailey McLelland has been missing since Sunday, October 11.
17-year-old Hailey McLelland has been missing since Sunday, October 11. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth female.

Hailey McLelland was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 in the 9700 block of 155A Street in Surrey. She has not been heard from since.

Hailey McLelland is described as a 17-year-old Caucasian female, 5′ 5″ tall, with a slim build and red and brown hair. She was last wearing a bright yellow hoodie and dark pants.

Trending Stories

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being, and it is out of the ordinary for her not to be in contact with someone for so long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-158463.

Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreyMissingSurrey RCMPCrime StoppersYouthFemale17-year oldCaucasianHailey McLelland155A Street9700 block
Flyers
More weekly flyers