Surrey RCMP looking for missing teen girl

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing youth female.

Hailey McLelland was last seen at approximately 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11 in the 9700 block of 155A Street in Surrey. She has not been heard from since.

Hailey McLelland is described as a 17-year-old Caucasian female, 5′ 5″ tall, with a slim build and red and brown hair. She was last wearing a bright yellow hoodie and dark pants.

Police and family are concerned for her health and well-being, and it is out of the ordinary for her not to be in contact with someone for so long.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-158463.

