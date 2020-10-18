Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Canada

Woman hospitalized after being stabbed: Saskatoon police

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 7:06 pm
Saskatoon police continue to investigate a Sunday stabbing.
Saskatoon police continue to investigate a Sunday stabbing. File / Global News

A 19-year-old woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Sunday, after she was stabbed says the Saskatoon Police Service.

Read more: 2 people ‘seriously injured’ in downtown Moose Jaw stabbing

On Sunday, officers were called to Stanley Place at around 11:45 a.m. for a stabbing.

Police say a 19-year-old was located with “several lacerations.”

She was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Read more: Man stabbed inside tent in Strathcona Park but was only found 8 hours later: police

While police responded to Stanley Place for the call, officers believe the stabbing occurred elsewhere.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

Click to play video 'Saskatoon Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough on reducing crime, defunding police' Saskatoon Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough on reducing crime, defunding police
Saskatoon Ward 2 Coun. Hilary Gough on reducing crime, defunding police
Saskatoon PoliceStabbingSaskatoon Police ServiceSaskatoon StabbingStabstanley placestanley place stabbing
