Woman hospitalized after being stabbed: Saskatoon police

A 19-year-old woman was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Sunday, after she was stabbed says the Saskatoon Police Service.

On Sunday, officers were called to Stanley Place at around 11:45 a.m. for a stabbing.

Police say a 19-year-old was located with “several lacerations.”

She was transported to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

While police responded to Stanley Place for the call, officers believe the stabbing occurred elsewhere.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saskatoon Police Service at (306) 975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

