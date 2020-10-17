2 people ‘seriously injured’ in downtown Moose Jaw stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Two people have been taken to the hospital with serious injuries after being stabbed in downtown Moose Jaw, say police.

On Friday, at around 11:30 p.m., Moose Jaw police responded to the 0 block of River Street West for a report of multiple stabbings.

Police say two people were found with multiple stab wounds.

The investigation remains ongoing to identify further witnesses, suspects and to collect evidence on the scene, Moose Jaw police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moose Jaw Police Service at (306) 694-7600 or Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 222-8477.

