Man stabbed inside tent in Strathcona Park but was only found 8 hours later: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man stabbed inside a tent in Strathcona Park last night wasn’t found by someone until eight hours later.

The victim is believed to have been stabbed around midnight, Vancouver police said, but was found at 8 a.m. Friday on the corner of Raymur Avenue and Venables Street wrapped in a blood-soaked towel.

It is not clear when the man moved or if he received any assistance.

Two possible suspects have been arrested, police said, and the investigation is ongoing.

2:15 Strathcona residents rally for safer housing for campers in the nearby park Strathcona residents rally for safer housing for campers in the nearby park

“The victim is in hospital in critical but stable condition,” Const. Tania Visintin with the Vancouver police said. “It is very troubling to know this man was suffering from his extensive injures for eight hours or more before paramedics or police were called.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police believe someone knows something about the stabbing and they are asking anyone with information to call them.

There have been countless clashes over the past few weeks between homeowners and campers, with many homeowners saying they have been yelled at and threatened, and no longer feel safe.

On Sept. 23, a man was found in critical condition following what police called a serious assault in the park.

A witness told them the man had been lying there for “some time” before paramedics were called.

The man could have been lying there for up to 12 hours before anyone dialled 911, police said.

1:50 Another disturbing incident at Vancouver’s Strathcona Park homeless camp Another disturbing incident at Vancouver’s Strathcona Park homeless camp

Mayor Kennedy Stewart has been heavily criticized over the encampment.

Story continues below advertisement

In September, he tabled a motion at council for city staff to explore more options, including setting up temporary emergency relief camps on vacant land and temporarily converting city-owned buildings into emergency housing or shelter space.