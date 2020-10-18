Rosthern Hospital closes following positive COVID-19 case

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has closed the Rosthern Hospital following a positive COVID-19 case, says public health.

The SHA says they closed the hospital at 2 p.m., Sunday. The hospital will remain closed until further notice.

Public health says associated contact tracing is underway within the hospital.

During this time, emergency services and all outpatient services will not be available at the facility.

In the event of an emergency call 911, advises the SHA.

Story continues below advertisement

Non-urgent health-related questions can be directed to the provincial health line by calling 811.

With the contact tracing investigation underway, the SHA says it is unable to provide further information at this time.

Rosthern, Sask., is located about 65 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

1:42 Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15 Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15