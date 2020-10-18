Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Rosthern Hospital closes following positive COVID-19 case

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted October 18, 2020 6:39 pm
Seven municipalities partner up to cover capital costs towards replacing Rosthern Union Hospital, which physicians say the community has outgrown.
Rosthern Hospital closed on Sunday following a COVID-19 case. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan Health Authority has closed the Rosthern Hospital following a positive COVID-19 case, says public health.

The SHA says they closed the hospital at 2 p.m., Sunday. The hospital will remain closed until further notice.

Read more: Outbreaks and potential COVID-19 exposures in Saskatchewan for the past 2 weeks

Public health says associated contact tracing is underway within the hospital.

During this time, emergency services and all outpatient services will not be available at the facility.

In the event of an emergency call 911, advises the SHA.

Trending Stories

Read more: Saskatchewan will shut down parts of economy should daily COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Story continues below advertisement

Non-urgent health-related questions can be directed to the provincial health line by calling 811.

With the contact tracing investigation underway, the SHA says it is unable to provide further information at this time.

Rosthern, Sask., is located about 65 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Click to play video 'Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15' Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15
Experts answer your coronavirus questions, part 15
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus CasesSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Canada COVID-19Saskatchewan Health AuthoritySHASask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 updateRosthernRosthern Newsrosthern hospital closed
Flyers
More weekly flyers