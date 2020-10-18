Ontario government reports 658 new coronavirus cases, 5 new deaths; 64,371 total cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is reporting in its daily update that almost 660 new people have tested positive for coronavirus.

As of Sunday morning, the government said 64,371 have contracted COVID-19 to date. It was also reported that five people died since Saturday morning, bringing the total number of people dead to 3,046.

In total, 55,371 people have recovered from the virus — an increase of 685 people since Saturday.

Of the 247 people in Ontario hospitals Sunday morning, 71 were listed as being in intensive care units and 43 people were reported to be on ventilators.

The government reported 40,850 coronavirus tests were completed on Saturday and 4,658,413 tests have been completed to date.

According to a summary of data published by Public Health Ontario, a large number of new cases were in people between the ages of 20 and 59.

As of Friday, that age group represented 470 of 658 new cases. There were 90 new cases in people who are 19 or younger, 241 new cases in people between the ages of 20 and 39, 229 new cases in people between the ages of 40 and 59, 65 new cases between the ages of 60 and 79, and 33 new cases in people who are 80 or older.

It was also revealed that seven health-care workers and 22 residents in Ontario’s long-term care homes tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday.

Public health units in Toronto, Ottawa, Peel Region and York Region reported higher increases in cases compared to other regions in the province. Of the 658 new cases in Ontario, 197 were in Toronto, 66 were in Ottawa, 155 were in Peel Region, and 94 were in York Region.

