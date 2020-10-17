Police identify suspect in alleged attempted Vancouver child abduction

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police have identified a suspect in a reported attempted child abduction, and are appealing for more video evidence in the case.

According to police, it happened around 3:30 p.m. near Kerr Street and Southeast Marine Drive as a 13-year-old girl was walking home from school.

Police said a man driving a black, four-door Audi A4 with a grey interior followed the girl, police said, before stopping and telling her to get in.

“The man driving the vehicle saw the news coverage about the attempted abduction and met and spoke with our detectives,” Vancouver police Const. Jason Doucette said in a media release Saturday.

“After a careful review of the information available, investigators have deemed him as not posing a threat to public safety. He was released while investigators continue to gather additional information.”

Doucette said police want to speak with additional witnesses and with anyone who has video shot in the area between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Vancouver police.