Crime

Attempted child abduction reported in South Vancouver

By Simon Little Global News
Vancouver police are investigating a potential attempted child abduction.
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Bayne Stanley

Police are investigating what’s described as a potential attempted child abduction in South Vancouver.

A 13-year-old girl was walking home from school on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Kerr Street and Southeast Marine Drive.

A man driving a black, four-door sedan with a grey interior followed the girl, police said, before stopping and telling her to get in.

“She listened to her gut and knew something wasn’t right,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release. “She was able to get to a place of safety before the situation escalated.”

The man was described as Caucasian, between the ages of 25 and 30, and between five-foot-nine and six-feet with an athletic build. He had dark or tanned skin, with clear plastic wrap over a tattoo on his neck, police said.

He also had short, dark brown hair and dark brown stubble on his face, and was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and Ray-Ban-style sunglasses.

Read more: B.C. police unit saw 45% jump in reports of online predators early in pandemic

Investigators want to speak with the man, or anyone with information about a man matching the description who has recently had a tattoo done on their neck.

Anyone with information, or with video shot in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, is asked to contact Vancouver police, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

