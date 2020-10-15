Attempted child abduction reported in South Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating what’s described as a potential attempted child abduction in South Vancouver.

A 13-year-old girl was walking home from school on Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. near Kerr Street and Southeast Marine Drive.

A man driving a black, four-door sedan with a grey interior followed the girl, police said, before stopping and telling her to get in.

Story continues below advertisement

“She listened to her gut and knew something wasn’t right,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a media release. “She was able to get to a place of safety before the situation escalated.”

1:59 COVID-19 has forced kids to stay at home and be easy prey for predators on line COVID-19 has forced kids to stay at home and be easy prey for predators on line

The man was described as Caucasian, between the ages of 25 and 30, and between five-foot-nine and six-feet with an athletic build. He had dark or tanned skin, with clear plastic wrap over a tattoo on his neck, police said.

He also had short, dark brown hair and dark brown stubble on his face, and was wearing a black short-sleeved T-shirt and Ray-Ban-style sunglasses.

Investigators want to speak with the man, or anyone with information about a man matching the description who has recently had a tattoo done on their neck.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information, or with video shot in the area between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 14, is asked to contact Vancouver police, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.