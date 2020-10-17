N.S. health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure in taxi from Halifax airport

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning the public about a potential COVID-19 exposure in a taxi from Halifax International Airport on Oct. 12.

According to health officials, the advisory is related to a person or individuals who accessed a cab departing the Halifax International Airport between 5-6 pm travelling to a residence in Halifax.

“The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution,” the NSHA said in a statement.

Nova Scotia Health said it is directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19.

“It is anticipated that anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including October 26, 2020,” said Nova Scotia Health.

Individuals that may have been exposed during this period should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)

Cough (new or worsening)

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion or runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause