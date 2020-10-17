N.S. health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure in taxi from Halifax airport

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning the public about a potential COVID-19 exposure in a taxi from Halifax International Airport on Oct. 12.
According to health officials, the advisory is related to a person or individuals who accessed a cab departing the Halifax International Airport between 5-6 pm travelling to a residence in Halifax.
“The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution,” the NSHA said in a statement.
Nova Scotia Health said it is directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19.
“It is anticipated that anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including October 26, 2020,” said Nova Scotia Health.
Individuals that may have been exposed during this period should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.
COVID-19 symptoms include:
- Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)
- Cough (new or worsening)
- Sore throat
- Headache
- Shortness of breath
- Muscle aches
- Sneezing
- Nasal congestion or runny nose
- Hoarse voice
- Diarrhea
- Unusual fatigue
- Loss of sense of smell or taste
- Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
