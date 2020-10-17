Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

N.S. health officials warn of possible COVID-19 exposure in taxi from Halifax airport

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Affiba Heishman, an American, stayed at Halifax Stanfield International Airport Wednesday morning while she tried to find an earlier flight. She said she was afraid she will miss her mother's funeral on Friday because her plane was diverted.
Halifax Stanfield International Airport. Steve Silva / Global News

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is warning the public about a potential COVID-19 exposure in a taxi from Halifax International Airport on Oct. 12.

According to health officials, the advisory is related to a person or individuals who accessed a cab departing the Halifax International Airport between 5-6 pm travelling to a residence in Halifax.

READ MORE: Potential coronavirus exposure reported on 2 Air Canada flights from Toronto to Halifax

“The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution,” the NSHA said in a statement.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Nova Scotia Health said it is directly contacting anyone else known to be a close contact of the person(s) confirmed to have COVID-19.

Trending Stories

“It is anticipated that anyone exposed may develop symptoms up to and including October 26, 2020,” said Nova Scotia Health.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'WestJet passengers frustrated after services cut, refunds refused' WestJet passengers frustrated after services cut, refunds refused
WestJet passengers frustrated after services cut, refunds refused

Individuals that may have been exposed during this period should self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.

COVID-19 symptoms include:

  • Fever (chills, sweats, etc.)
  • Cough (new or worsening)
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion or runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions, on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadacovid-19 newsCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaHalifaxTravelhalifax airport
Flyers
More weekly flyers