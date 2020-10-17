Junior hockey: Undefeated Vees score seven times in posting seventh exhibition win

Send this page to someone via email

It was a fitting result for the Penticton Vees, as they scored seven times in recording their seventh win of the season on Friday night.

At Royal LePage Place in West Kelowna, Jackson Niedermayer had a three-point outing with two goals and an assist after missing four games, as Penticton (7-0-0-0) extended its perfect start in exhibition play this fall with a 7-3 win over the Warriors.

Jason Marsella, Ryan Upson, Owen Murray, Tyler Ho and Jacob Quillan also scored for the Vees, who trailed 1-0 after the first period, but led 5-1 after 40 minutes.

Carter Wilkie and Matthew Stienburg, with two goals, replied for West Kelowna (3-3-1-0).

Kaeden Lane stopped 38 of 41 shots for the Vees. For the Warriors, starter Johnny Derrick was 11-for-11 before leaving the game late in the first period with an injury. Backup Zachary Bennett was 14-of-21 in relief.

Story continues below advertisement

Penticton went 3-for-5 on the power play, with all three goals coming in the second period, while West Kelowna was 1-for-5.

Wilkie opened the scoring at 14:27 of the first, a rebound from a John Evans shot. But in the second, the Vees took over, scoring three times in the first seven minutes.

1:53 Puck drops for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League Friday evening Puck drops for the Manitoba Junior Hockey League Friday evening

Marsella made it 1-1 at 2:00, with Niedermayer notching back-to-back power-play goals at 3:16, then 6:44 to make it 3-1. Upson made it 4-1 at 12:03, with Murray scoring on the power play at 19:01 for a 5-1 lead.

In the third, Ho made it 6-1 for the Vees with a shorthanded goal at 2:27. Stienburg replied at 7:16 on the power play, but Penticton quickly bounced back, with Quillan making it 7-2 at 8:07. Stienburg, with his second of the night, closed out the scoring at 12:43.

Story continues below advertisement

The two teams meet again Saturday evening, 6 p.m., in Penticton.

The Vees are 3-0 against the Warriors this preseason, including back-to-back 3-2 wins on Oct. 2-3.

2:06 U-18 AAA hockey returns to Saskatchewan on Oct. 17 U-18 AAA hockey returns to Saskatchewan on Oct. 17

Vernon 5, Salmon Arm 2

At Kal Tire Place in Vernon, Cameron MacDonald scored twice, with both coming on the power play, as the Vipers posted their first win of the BCHL’s extended exhibition season.

Jojo Tanaka-Campbell, Ethan Mercer and Jeremy Rainville also scored for Vernon (1-4-0-0), which led 2-0 and 3-1 at the period breaks.

Replying for Salmon Arm (1-4-0-0) were Nathan Morgan and Simon Tassy, with both Silverbacks goals coming on the power play. Notably, five of the game’s seven goals were scored with the extra man.

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 Peterborough Petes offer before-school hockey camp Peterborough Petes offer before-school hockey camp

Vernon started Friday’s game quickly, with Tanaka-Campbell opening the scoring at 2:44 of the first, on the power play. MacDonald followed suit seven minutes later, scoring a power-play goal at 9:58 to make it 2-0.

In the second, Mercer pushed Vernon’s lead to 3-0 at 7:03, though Salmon Arm cut into that when Morgan scored on the power play at 13:20.

In the third, Rainville scored at 1:32 to make it 4-1 for Vernon. The Silverbacks struck back at 7:01 when Tassy scored on the power play, but that was countered by yet another Vernon power-play goal, when MacDonald netted his second of the night and closed out the scoring at 15:39.

Story continues below advertisement

Roan Clarke stopped 23 of 25 shots for Vernon, with Riley Kohonick turning aside 33 of 38 shots for Salmon Arm.

The Vipers were 3-for-5 on the power play while the Silverbacks were 2-for-6.

The two teams meet again on Saturday night, 6:30 p.m. in Salmon Arm.