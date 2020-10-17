Man taken to hospital following lobster pound fire in southern Nova Scotia: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man is in hospital following the massive fire that completely destroyed a lobster pound being used by Mi’kmaq fishermen in Middle West Pubnico, N.S.

According to Yarmouth County RCMP, fire departments responded to a building fire at a fish plant around midnight.

Police said the lobster pound is the same one that was swarmed, vandalized and ransacked by a large crowd of non-Indigenous commercial fishers and their supporters Tuesday night.

“The fish plant incurred significant damage, it was not occupied at the time and no employees were injured,” the RCMP said in a press release.

However, police said a man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries believed related to the fire, but did not say who the man was and how he got injured.

Debris and sparks from the fire flew over people’s houses, says Pierrette d’Entremont, a resident of the area who could see the fire from her home.

“As soon as I saw how big the fire was. I was scared. I have two kids and … I mean, our house is quite far back from the road, but our neighbour in front and the neighbour right next to it are close to the fire,” she says.

“I’m worried about even more violence where there should be a complete stop, in my opinion. The situation’s just too volatile and there are just too many balls in the air,” said d’Entremont.

The RCMP said the investigation has determined the fire to be suspicious and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the fire is asked to contact Yarmouth District RCMP at 902-742-9106 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers.