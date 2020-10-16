Menu

Crime

RCMP say there may be victims of accused Alberta child sex offender in Manitoba, other provinces

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 4:29 pm
Manitoba RCMP are looking into whether there are victims of an accused Alberta sex offender in this province as well.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Manitoba RCMP are sharing information from their counterparts in Alberta about a man facing multiple sexual assault and child luring charges, as police believe there are victims in other provinces.

The suspect, Kenneth Bardilas, 27, has been accused of using social media accounts with the names ‘Shakenbake_2’, ‘Shakenbake_3’, and other derivatives to contact underage girls.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged with child luring, child porn after online sting

Police said the suspect was communicating with a 14-year-old victim using Snapchat and Instagram, and asking for nude photographs. Police said he also sent nude photos and videos of himself, then arranged to meet the victim in person, where she was sexually assaulted.

Bardilas has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching, three counts of child luring, accessing child pornography, possessing child pornography, and possessing child pornography for the purpose of publication.

RCMP said additional charges may be pending, and Bardilas is scheduled to appear in an Alberta courtroom Oct. 29.

Anyone who may have had contact with Bardilas, or has communicated with him via Snapchat or Instagram, is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-997-7900.

 

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police arrest 29-year-old man accused of luring child online' Winnipeg police arrest 29-year-old man accused of luring child online
Winnipeg police arrest 29-year-old man accused of luring child online

