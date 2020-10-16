Arson charge laid following September house fire near Rice Lake: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

An arson charge has been laid in connection with a house fire in Alnwick-Haldimand Township last month.

According to Northumberland OPP, one of two occupants was taken to hospital following an afternoon house fire on Dunnett Landing Road just south of Rice Lake on Sept. 24. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police report.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted but did not attend the scene, OPP said.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire led to the arrest of one individual, OPP stated.

A 25-year-old from Alnwick-Haldimand Township was arrested and charged with arson with disregard for human life, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and one count of resisting a peace officer.

The individual was held in custody and made a court appearance on Oct. 7, was released, and is scheduled to make another court appearance in Cobourg in November.

OPP say the name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.