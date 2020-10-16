Menu

Crime

Arson charge laid following September house fire near Rice Lake: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 3:49 pm
Click to play video 'House fire near Rice Lake deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP' House fire near Rice Lake deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP
One person was taken to hospital following a house fire near Rice Lake on Sept. 24.

An arson charge has been laid in connection with a house fire in Alnwick-Haldimand Township last month.

According to Northumberland OPP, one of two occupants was taken to hospital following an afternoon house fire on Dunnett Landing Road just south of Rice Lake on Sept. 24. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police report.

Read more: Northumberland OPP treating house fire near Rice Lake as suspicious

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted but did not attend the scene, OPP said.

The investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fire led to the arrest of one individual, OPP stated.

A 25-year-old from Alnwick-Haldimand Township was arrested and charged with arson with disregard for human life, two counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, and one count of resisting a peace officer.

The individual was held in custody and made a court appearance on Oct. 7, was released, and is scheduled to make another court appearance in Cobourg in November.

OPP say the name of the accused is being withheld to protect the identity of the victim.

Click to play video 'Body found in house following fire south of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP' Body found in house following fire south of Havelock: Peterborough County OPP
