Crime

Northumberland OPP treating house fire near Rice Lake as suspicious

By Greg Davis Global News
House fire near Rice Lake deemed suspicious: Northumberland OPP
One person was taken to hospital following a house fire near Rice Lake on Thursday afternoon.

A house fire near Rice Lake on Thursday afternoon is being deemed suspicious.

Around 3:15 p.m. Alnwick-Haldimand Township firefighters were called to a house fire on Dunnette Landing. According to fire Chief Mark Diminie, crews found a fully involved house fire.

All three stations were called to respond to the blaze, he said.

Read more: ‘It was the worst night of my life’ — Peterborough fire victim

“The fire originated in the living quarters of the house, based on witnesses,” he said.

Two people inside managed to get out safely. Northumberland OPP assisted one person who was removed from the scene while handcuffed to a stretcher, according to Global News Peterborough freelance videographer Pete Fisher.

OPP on Friday said one person was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal was contacted but will not be attending the scene, OPP said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the OPP’s major crime unit.

