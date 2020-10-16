New Brunswick reports 5 new coronavirus cases, 2 more recoveries on Friday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The five cases are all in the Campbellton zone of the province. They include:

Two people 19-years-old or under

One individual 20 to 29-years old

Two people between the ages of 50 and 59

There are now 92 active cases in the province.

Two more people have recovered from the virus for a total 203 recoveries since the pandemic began.

There are now four people in hospital, one of whom is in the ICU.

In total, there have been 297 cases in New Brunswick. As of Thursday, the province has completed 89,852 tests.

Two people in New Brunswick have died as a result of coronavirus.

Friday also saw the province announce that it had renewed its state of emergency on Thursday for 14 days.

Last week, an outbreak was declared at a Moncton special-care home, Manoir Notre-Dame.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health declared a second outbreak at Manoir Du Sagesse in Campbellton, N.B.

Both the Moncton and Campbellton zones remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

That means masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places in the Campbellton and Moncton zones.

All other areas remain in the yellow level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan where masks are mandatory in all indoor public places.