Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

New Brunswick reports 5 new coronavirus cases, 2 more recoveries on Friday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted October 16, 2020 12:10 pm
Click to play video 'Sugarloaf High School reopens after positive case of COVID-19 confirmed last week' Sugarloaf High School reopens after positive case of COVID-19 confirmed last week
The school in Campbellton was closed for cleaning and contact tracing, but as classes resume students from Quebec who attend the school are not being allowed back. Callum Smith has more.

New Brunswick is reporting 5 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

The five cases are all in the Campbellton zone of the province. They include:

  • Two people 19-years-old or under
  • One individual 20 to 29-years old
  • Two people between the ages of 50 and 59

There are now 92 active cases in the province.

Two more people have recovered from the virus for a total 203 recoveries since the pandemic began.

There are now four people in hospital, one of whom is in the ICU.

In total, there have been 297 cases in New Brunswick. As of Thursday, the province has completed 89,852 tests.

Two people in New Brunswick have died as a result of coronavirus.

Friday also saw the province announce that it had renewed its state of emergency on Thursday for 14 days.

Click to play video 'Airports in Atlantic Canada “Decimated” by Airline Cuts' Airports in Atlantic Canada “Decimated” by Airline Cuts
Airports in Atlantic Canada “Decimated” by Airline Cuts

Last week, an outbreak was declared at a Moncton special-care home, Manoir Notre-Dame.

On Tuesday, Dr. Jennifer Russell, the province’s chief medical officer of health declared a second outbreak at Manoir Du Sagesse in Campbellton, N.B.

Both the Moncton and Campbellton zones remain in the orange level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan.

That means masks are mandatory in all indoor and outdoor public places in the Campbellton and Moncton zones.

All other areas remain in the yellow level of New Brunswick’s COVID-19 recovery plan where masks are mandatory in all indoor public places.

