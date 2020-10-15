Coronavirus: COVID-19 outbreaks declared at Hamilton restaurant, Burlington processing plant

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton eatery says three staff members tested positive for COVID-19, which has prompted public health to declare an outbreak at the establishment on James Street South.

Radius restaurant’s operators say the location was shut down as a precaution on Tuesday and is expected to remain closed until next Wednesday.

“We have been in touch with Public Health, and they have told us that they believe that the risk to our customers is low. Employees are being tested, and all have been asked to self-isolate at home until test results are known,” the outlet said on its website.

Outbreak at Fearmans Pork plant in Burlington

Meanwhile, an outbreak has also been declared at Fearman’s Pork processing plant in Burlington after 11 employees tested positive.

Story continues below advertisement

The cases are in two separate sectors of the business – six people from its sales office and five hourly employees working in the plant’s non-edible area.

“The infection likely started after one of these employees was exposed during a community sporting event. All other employees in the office area were asked to take a COVID-19 test and were negative for the virus,” Sofina Foods Inc. spokesperson Daniele Dufor told Global News.

“All impacted employees are isolating at home and following directions from the health authority.”

Dufor says temperature checks are done for anyone entering the facilities, and that ongoing sanitization, physical distancing and face coverings are required for all common areas.

Outbreak at SPINCO grows

There are now 72 cases tied to an outbreak at SPINCO, a downtown gym.

Public health says 47 of the cases attended the gym and another 25 are secondary cases who made contact with gym members.

Story continues below advertisement

Hamilton reports and 30 new COVID-19 cases in the city

Hamilton public health reported 30 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, pushing the city’s total number of confirmed cases since the pandemic began to 1,466.

Officials say 44 per cent (114) of the city’s 260 new coronavirus cases in the last 10 days have been among people under the age of 30.

Hamilton has 196 active cases as of Oct. 15.

The city has seven outbreaks at two schools (Shannen Koostachin Elementary School and Sacred Heart of Jesus Elementary School), one nursing home (Dundurn Place Care Centre), a retail outlet (Kushies baby store), a restaurant (Radius), a gym (SPINCO) and a social services setting (Salvation Army Lawson Ministries)

Halton Region reports 45 new COVID-19 cases, one new death

Public Health Halton reported 45 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with Burlington reporting 18 new cases and Milton reporting 14.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has had 1,719 cases since the pandemic began. Public health says there are 223 active cases as of Oct. 15. Burlington has 92 active cases and a total of 458 coronavirus cases since March.

Halton reported a death at a regionally operated long-term care home on Thursday — Creek Way Villae on Corporate drive in Burlington. Public health did not reveal details of the passing.

The home has been dealing with an outbreak since Sept. 26 after a staff member and two non-residents contracted the virus.

The region has six current outbreaks including four other long-term care homes (Village of Tansley Woods LTC and Cama Woodlands in Burlington plus Revera Northridge and Chartwell Waterford in Oakville) and one retirement home (Village of Tansley Woods).

The retirement home at the Village of Tansley Woods accounts for 22 total cases in 15 residents, five staff members and two other people connected to the home. Three people have now died since the start of the first outbreak at the home on Oct. 3.

Public Health Halton says 47.8 per cent (167) of its 349 cases in the last 10 days were among residents under the age of 39. Burlington accounts for 156 of those cases with 59 (37.8 per cent) under the age of 39.

Story continues below advertisement

Niagara Region reports 7 new COVID-19 case, 1 new death

A second front-line Niagara Regional Police officer has tested positive for COVID-19.

The uniform member was assigned to the NRP’s headquarters in Niagara Falls.

The service is now working with public health to ensure proper contact tracing is undertaken while the affected member self-isolates and recovers at home.

While this is the second positive case within the service, there is no evidence that the two cases are connected.

Niagara public health reported 7 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the region’s total number of cases to 1,233 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 85 active cases as of Oct. 15.

The region has four outbreaks connected to the coronavirus, which includes three retirement homes (Ina Grafton Gage Home and Pioneer Elder Care in St. Catharines plus the Meadows of Dorchester in Niagara Falls) and one nursing home (Millennium Trail Manor in Niagara Falls).

Outbreaks at two retirement homes — Shalom Gardens in Grimsby and Lundy Manor in Niagara Falls — were declared over on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic was declared, 42.5 per cent (524) of the region’s 1,233 cases have occurred in people under the age of 39.

Haldimand-Norfolk reports one new COVID-19 case

The Haldimand-Norfolk Health Unit (HNHU) reported one new COVID-19 case on Thursday. The region has an overall total of 501 lab-confirmed positive cases.

Officials say there are none active cases as of Oct. 15.

Public health says 33.3 per cent (167) of all cases in the region involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

The region has one outbreak tied to two staff members at the Caressant Care long-term care home in Courtland.

Brant County reports no new COVID-19 cases

Brant County’s health unit reported no new COVID-19 cases on Thursday. The region has a total of 209 confirmed cases since the pandemic began.

There are nine active cases as of Oct. 15.

Public health says 36.84 per cent (77) of all cases in the county involve people between the ages of 20 and 39.

Story continues below advertisement

The region has no institutional outbreaks at long-term care or retirement homes.