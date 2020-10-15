2 Hamilton-area pharmacies now offer COVID-19 tests

Send this page to someone via email

A pair of Hamilton-area pharmacies have joined a growing list of private retailers offering coronavirus tests to at-risk, asymptomatic people.

Two Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 101 Osler Dr. in Dundas and 2110 Rymal Rd. in Stoney Creek, were added to Ontario’s list of participating stores as part of the company’s plan to increase its daily COVID-19 testing capacity.

The pharmacy rollout is part of the province’s fall preparedness plan which kicked off with the announcement of a $70-million flu shot campaign in late September.

In late September, the ministry of health said it would be adding more testing sites in regions of the province that are experiencing the greatest number of COVID-19 cases as part of the plan.

The initial rollout of coronavirus tests at Ontario pharmacies began on Sept. 25 at 60 locations in Toronto, Ottawa, Brampton, Mississauga, Markham and the Huntsville areas.

Two Niagara region pharmacies and one in Brantford were a part of the second wave on Sept. 29.

The Hamilton rollout comes just days after the city’s medical officer of health said a backlog in test results is still an issue for the region.

Dr. Elizabeth Richardson says some test samples are now being “farmed out” to other labs across the province that have the capacity to take on the work.

“We have delays as long as that, but certainly we do have some others that are coming in more quickly as well. So it’s kind of a province-wide phenomenon at this point,” Richardson said during the city’s COVID-19 update on Tuesday.

The locations and operating times of the Shoppers Drug Marts near Hamilton now offering COVID-19 tests are:

Dundas

Shoppers Drug Mart at 101 Osler Dr., Unit 102 (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight)

Stoney Creek

Shoppers Drug Mart at 2110 Rymal Rd. E. (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

Brantford

Shoppers Drug Mart at 320 Colborne St. W. (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to midnight)

Niagara Falls

Shoppers Drug Mart at 5175 Victoria Ave., Unit #1 (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

St. Catharines

Shoppers Drug Mart at 286 Bunting Rd., Unit #22 (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.)

For those who have had contact with a known case of COVID-19, who are exhibiting symptoms, or who are considered to work in “high risk” areas, the province is recommending a test at a local public health facility.

Testing at all local public health units requires an advance booking. For more information on COVID-19 testing, click here.

Testing locations across the Hamilton-Niagara region include:

Brantford

Brantford Civic Centre Auditorium at 79 Market St. S., (Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

Burlington

Joseph Brant Hospital at 1245 Lakeshore Blvd., (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

Hagersville

West Haldimand General Hospital at 75 Parkview Rd., (Monday – Friday: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Hamilton

Hamilton Health Sciences at 690 Main St. W., (Monday – Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

St. Joseph’s Healthcare Hamilton at 2757 King St. E., (Monday – Friday: 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday – Sunday: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

Temporary assessment centre at St. Joe’s West 5th campus (Monday – Friday: 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Mohawk College will be the home of a new COVID-19 assessment centre on the Hamilton mountain on Oct. 23

Milton

Milton District Hospital at 725 Bronte St. S., (Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m)

Niagara Falls

Niagara Health Greater Niagara General Site at 5673 North St., (Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Oakville

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital at 3001 Hospital Gate (Monday – Sunday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)

St. Catharines

Niagara Health St. Catharines Site at 1200 Fourth Ave., (Monday – Sunday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Welland

Niagara Health Welland Hospital Site (WHS) at 65 Third St., (Monday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)