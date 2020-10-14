Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Six Nations of the Grand River says it is ‘in crisis’ with spiking COVID 19 numbers

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2020 1:49 pm
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19.
This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the spherical particles of the new coronavirus, colorized blue, from the first U.S. case of COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Hannah A. Bullock, Azaibi Tamin/CDC via AP

OHSWEKEN, Ont. – Public health officials in Six Nations of the Grand River say the Indigenous community is “in crisis” after a recent rise in cases of COVID-19.

A band council statement says there are now 14 active and 33 probable cases in the community in southwestern Ontario.

The council says the spike in cases is associated with private gatherings, and band members travelling from event to event against public health advice.

Read more: Arrest warrant issued for spokesperson for land defenders at Caledonia construction site

Six Nations reported five confirmed and two probable cases on its website last Friday.

Trending Stories

Early in the COVID-19 pandemic, Six Nations’ emergency control group decided to close the territorial borders to non-band members.

Story continues below advertisement

Six Nations later relaxed its safety protocols along with the rest of Ontario, but the band council says its emergency control group is now considering restoring some of the earlier restrictions.

Six Nations is a predominantly Haudenosaunee community of nearly 13,000 people.

Click to play video 'Experts concerned over accuracy of some COVID-19 tests' Experts concerned over accuracy of some COVID-19 tests

 

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19Six Nations of the Grand RiverOhswekenhaudenosauneesix nations coronavirus casessix nations covid-19 cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers