COVID-19 October 14 2020 12:30pm 04:00 Experts concerned over accuracy of some COVID-19 tests As we continue to see COVID-19 cases remain high, some experts continue to question how accurate these numbers are. Dr. Banerji speaks with Farah Nasser on the topic. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7396551/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7396551/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?