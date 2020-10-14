Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Advertisement
COVID-19
October 14 2020 12:30pm
04:00

Experts concerned over accuracy of some COVID-19 tests

As we continue to see COVID-19 cases remain high, some experts continue to question how accurate these numbers are. Dr. Banerji speaks with Farah Nasser on the topic.

Responsive site?
Advertisement

Video Home