McMaster reports sixth COVID-19 case, third for October

Hamilton’s McMaster University confirmed its third positive COVID-19 case in October tied to a student employee.

In a statement, the school said the student was last on campus on Oct. 2 for work in the Campus Services Building.

Administrators say the building has since been thoroughly cleaned and that a contact tracing investigation is proceeding with the aid of public health.

McMaster University has reported six on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with the first from a graduate student revealed on Aug. 31.

Other cases include an employee who was last on campus on Sept. 8, a student last at the psychology building on Sept. 24, an employee last in the Life Sciences Building on Sept. 29 and a student at the John Hodgins Engineering Building for a short amount of time on Oct. 6.

Meanwhile, there was only one additional case of COVID-19 reported at a public school on Thursday at Nelson Secondary School in Burlington. The school now has four confirmed postive cases as of Oct. 15.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Hamilton schools now have a combined 25 unresolved cases as of Oct. 15 at:

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) – 13 cases

Bennetto Elementary School: three cases

Flamborough Centre Elementary School: one case

Frank Panabaker Elementary School (North Campus): one case

Huntington Park Elementary School: one case

R. L. Hyslop Elementary School: one case

Shannen Koostachin Elementary School: two cases

Sherwood Secondary School: two cases

System Alternative Education – Rebecca Street location: one case

Tiffany Hills Elementary School: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) – 12 cases

Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School: one case

Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School: one case

Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School: one case

Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School: one case

Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School: two cases

St. David Catholic Elementary School: one case

St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School: one case

St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School: one case

St. Mary Catholic Secondary School: two cases

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School: one case

Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:

R. L. Hyslop: one case

St. David Early Learning and Care Centre: one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

McMaster University has reported five on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one — a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Halton public schools have reported a combined 37 unresolved cases as of Oct. 15 at the following locations:

Burlington – six

Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8): one case

Frontenac Public School: one case

Nelson Secondary School: four cases

Sir E. MacMillan Public School: one case

Oakville – 13

Abbey Park High School: one case

Captain R. Wilson Public School: one case

École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité: one case

Emily Carr Public School: two cases

Forest Trail Public School: one case

Garth Webb Secondary School: one case

Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case

Pine Grove Public School: one case

St. Paul Catholic Elementary: one case

West Oak Public School: three cases

Milton – eight

Craig Kielburger Secondary School: one case

École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Anne: two cases

Escarpment View Public School: one case

Le Conseil scolaire Catholique MonAvenir: two cases

Tiger Jeet Singh Public School: one probable case

W. I. Dick Middle School: one case

Halton Hills – ten

Acton District High School: one case

Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case

George Kennedy public school (Georgetown): one case

St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown): five cases

St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton): two cases

Halton has five active cases in child-care centres at:

Kids and Company (Burlington): one case

Halton Hills Child Care Centre (Georgetown): one case

George Kennedy YMCA Schoolage Program (Georgetown): one case

Les Coccinelles (Oakville): one case

Parkview Children’s Centre (Village School): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Niagara public schools have reported a combined 13 cases as of Oct. 15 at the following locations:

St. Catharines – six

Dalewood French Immersion Public School: one case

Eden High School: one case

Ferndale Public School: one case

Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School: one case

Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School: one case

William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School: one case

Welland – four

Eastdale Secondary School: three cases

l’École Élementaire Catholique Sacré-Cœur: one case

Niagara Falls – one

Valley Way Public School: one case

Grimsby – two

Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case

Park Public School: one case

The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Brant County public schools have reported a combined five active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 15 at:

Brant County – two

Cobblestone Elementary School Brant: two cases

Brantford – three

Assumption (Catholic) College School: one case

St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School: one case

St. John’s College: one case

Brant has no active cases in child-care centres.