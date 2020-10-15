Menu

McMaster reports sixth COVID-19 case, third for October

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 2:47 pm
Don Mitchell / Global News

Hamilton’s McMaster University confirmed its third positive COVID-19 case in October tied to a student employee.

In a statement, the school said the student was last on campus on Oct. 2 for work in the Campus Services Building.

Administrators say the building has since been thoroughly cleaned and that a contact tracing investigation is proceeding with the aid of public health.

McMaster University has reported six on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with the first from a graduate student revealed on Aug. 31.

Other cases include an employee who was last on campus on Sept. 8, a student last at the psychology building on Sept. 24, an employee last in the Life Sciences Building on Sept. 29 and a student at the John Hodgins Engineering Building for a short amount of time on Oct. 6.

Meanwhile, there was only one additional case of COVID-19 reported at a public school on Thursday at Nelson Secondary School in Burlington. The school now has four confirmed postive cases as of Oct. 15.

Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares

Hamilton schools now have a combined 25 unresolved cases as of Oct. 15 at:

Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) – 13 cases

  • Bennetto Elementary School: three cases
  • Flamborough Centre Elementary School: one case
  • Frank Panabaker Elementary School (North Campus): one case
  • Huntington Park Elementary School: one case
  • R. L. Hyslop Elementary School: one case
  • Shannen Koostachin Elementary School: two cases
  • Sherwood Secondary School: two cases
  • System Alternative Education – Rebecca Street location: one case
  • Tiffany Hills Elementary School: one case

Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) – 12 cases

  • Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School: one case
  • Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School: one case
  • Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School: one case
  • Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School: one case
  • Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School: two cases
  • St. David Catholic Elementary School: one case
  • St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School: one case
  • St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School: one case
  • St. Mary Catholic Secondary School: two cases
  • St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School: one case

Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:

  • R. L. Hyslop: one case
  • St. David Early Learning and Care Centre: one case

Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools

Trending Stories

McMaster University has reported five on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one — a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.

Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Halton public schools have reported a combined 37 unresolved cases as of Oct. 15 at the following locations:

Burlington – six

  • Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8):  one case
  • Frontenac Public School: one case
  • Nelson Secondary School: four cases
  • Sir E. MacMillan Public School: one case

Oakville – 13

  • Abbey Park High School: one case
  • Captain R. Wilson Public School: one case
  • École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité: one case
  • Emily Carr Public School: two cases
  • Forest Trail Public School: one case
  • Garth Webb Secondary School: one case
  • Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case
  • Pine Grove Public School: one case
  • St. Paul Catholic Elementary: one case
  • West Oak Public School: three cases

Milton – eight

  • Craig Kielburger Secondary School: one case
  • École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Anne: two cases
  • Escarpment View Public School: one case
  • Le Conseil scolaire Catholique MonAvenir: two cases
  • Tiger Jeet Singh Public School: one probable case
  • W. I. Dick Middle School: one case

Halton Hills – ten

  • Acton District High School: one case
  • Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case
  • George Kennedy public school (Georgetown): one case
  • St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown): five cases
  • St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton): two cases

Halton has five active cases in child-care centres at:

  • Kids and Company (Burlington): one case
  • Halton Hills Child Care Centre (Georgetown): one case
  • George Kennedy YMCA Schoolage Program (Georgetown): one case
  • Les Coccinelles (Oakville): one case
  • Parkview Children’s Centre (Village School): one case

Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Niagara public schools have reported a combined 13 cases as of Oct. 15 at the following locations:

St. Catharines – six

  • Dalewood French Immersion Public School: one case
  • Eden High School: one case
  • Ferndale Public School: one case
  • Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School: one case
  • Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School: one case
  • William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School: one case

Welland – four

  • Eastdale Secondary School: three cases
  • l’École Élementaire Catholique Sacré-Cœur: one case

Niagara Falls – one

  • Valley Way Public School: one case

Grimsby – two

  • Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case
  • Park Public School: one case

The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres.

Cases in Brant County schools and daycares

Public Health Ontario says Brant County public schools have reported a combined five active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 15 at:

Brant County – two

  • Cobblestone Elementary School Brant: two cases

Brantford – three

  • Assumption (Catholic) College School: one case
  • St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School: one case
  • St. John’s College: one case

Brant has no active cases in child-care centres.

