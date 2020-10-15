McMaster reports sixth COVID-19 case, third for October

Hamilton’s McMaster University confirmed its third positive COVID-19 case in October tied to a student employee.
In a statement, the school said the student was last on campus on Oct. 2 for work in the Campus Services Building.
Administrators say the building has since been thoroughly cleaned and that a contact tracing investigation is proceeding with the aid of public health.
McMaster University has reported six on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began with the first from a graduate student revealed on Aug. 31.
Other cases include an employee who was last on campus on Sept. 8, a student last at the psychology building on Sept. 24, an employee last in the Life Sciences Building on Sept. 29 and a student at the John Hodgins Engineering Building for a short amount of time on Oct. 6.
Meanwhile, there was only one additional case of COVID-19 reported at a public school on Thursday at Nelson Secondary School in Burlington. The school now has four confirmed postive cases as of Oct. 15.
Cases in Hamilton-area schools and daycares
Hamilton schools now have a combined 25 unresolved cases as of Oct. 15 at:
Hamilton Wentworth District School Board (HWDSB) – 13 cases
- Bennetto Elementary School: three cases
- Flamborough Centre Elementary School: one case
- Frank Panabaker Elementary School (North Campus): one case
- Huntington Park Elementary School: one case
- R. L. Hyslop Elementary School: one case
- Shannen Koostachin Elementary School: two cases
- Sherwood Secondary School: two cases
- System Alternative Education – Rebecca Street location: one case
- Tiffany Hills Elementary School: one case
Hamilton Wentworth Catholic District School Board (HWCDSB) – 12 cases
- Bishop Ryan Catholic Secondary School: one case
- Bishop Tonnos Catholic Secondary School: one case
- Canadian Martyrs Catholic Elementary School: one case
- Guardian Angels Catholic Elementary School: one case
- Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Elementary School: two cases
- St. David Catholic Elementary School: one case
- St. Jean de Brébeuf Catholic Secondary School: one case
- St. John the Baptist Catholic Elementary School: one case
- St. Mary Catholic Secondary School: two cases
- St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Elementary School: one case
Hamilton has two active cases in child-care centres at:
- R. L. Hyslop: one case
- St. David Early Learning and Care Centre: one case
Cases in Hamilton-area post-secondary schools
McMaster University has reported five on-campus COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began, while Mohawk College has reported just one — a confirmed case from Sept. 25 at the Stoney Creek campus.
Cases in Halton-area schools and daycares
Public Health Ontario says Halton public schools have reported a combined 37 unresolved cases as of Oct. 15 at the following locations:
Burlington – six
- Burlington Central Elementary (Grades 7 and 8): one case
- Frontenac Public School: one case
- Nelson Secondary School: four cases
- Sir E. MacMillan Public School: one case
Oakville – 13
- Abbey Park High School: one case
- Captain R. Wilson Public School: one case
- École secondaire catholique Sainte-Trinité: one case
- Emily Carr Public School: two cases
- Forest Trail Public School: one case
- Garth Webb Secondary School: one case
- Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case
- Pine Grove Public School: one case
- St. Paul Catholic Elementary: one case
- West Oak Public School: three cases
Milton – eight
- Craig Kielburger Secondary School: one case
- École élémentaire Catholique Sainte-Anne: two cases
- Escarpment View Public School: one case
- Le Conseil scolaire Catholique MonAvenir: two cases
- Tiger Jeet Singh Public School: one probable case
- W. I. Dick Middle School: one case
Halton Hills – ten
- Acton District High School: one case
- Christ the King Catholic Secondary: one case
- George Kennedy public school (Georgetown): one case
- St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Elementary School (Georgetown): five cases
- St. Joseph Catholic Elementary School (Acton): two cases
Halton has five active cases in child-care centres at:
- Kids and Company (Burlington): one case
- Halton Hills Child Care Centre (Georgetown): one case
- George Kennedy YMCA Schoolage Program (Georgetown): one case
- Les Coccinelles (Oakville): one case
- Parkview Children’s Centre (Village School): one case
Cases in Niagara-area schools and daycares
Public Health Ontario says Niagara public schools have reported a combined 13 cases as of Oct. 15 at the following locations:
St. Catharines – six
- Dalewood French Immersion Public School: one case
- Eden High School: one case
- Ferndale Public School: one case
- Holy Cross Catholic Secondary School: one case
- Sir Winston Churchill Secondary School: one case
- William Hamilton Merritt Elementary School: one case
Welland – four
- Eastdale Secondary School: three cases
- l’École Élementaire Catholique Sacré-Cœur: one case
Niagara Falls – one
- Valley Way Public School: one case
Grimsby – two
- Blessed Trinity Catholic Secondary School: one case
- Park Public School: one case
The region has not reported any active cases in child-care centres.
Read more: ‘Ghost town’ in the PATH as retailers in downtown Toronto indoor networks wait out COVID-19
Cases in Brant County schools and daycares
Public Health Ontario says Brant County public schools have reported a combined five active coronavirus cases as of Oct. 15 at:
Brant County – two
- Cobblestone Elementary School Brant: two cases
Brantford – three
- Assumption (Catholic) College School: one case
- St. Gabriel Catholic Elementary School: one case
- St. John’s College: one case
Brant has no active cases in child-care centres.View link »
Comments