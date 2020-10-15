Menu

Crime

Suspected impaired driver arrested after Richmond Hill crash: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Police haven't provided the age or gender of the victim.
Police haven't provided the age or gender of the victim. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

York Regional Police say a suspected impaired driver has been arrested after a crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday.

Police said they were called to the area of Trailwood Crescent and Stouffville Road, east of Bayview Avenue, shortly before 12:30 p.m.

Read more: Alleged impaired driver in fatal Mississauga crash has 2 previous convictions, police say

A police spokesperson told Global News that a Ford F150 pickup truck and a Toyota van collided. A victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The spokesperson said a man is under arrest for impaired driving.

Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.

