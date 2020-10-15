Suspected impaired driver arrested after Richmond Hill crash: police

York Regional Police say a suspected impaired driver has been arrested after a crash in Richmond Hill on Thursday.
Police said they were called to the area of Trailwood Crescent and Stouffville Road, east of Bayview Avenue, shortly before 12:30 p.m.
Read more: Alleged impaired driver in fatal Mississauga crash has 2 previous convictions, police say
A police spokesperson told Global News that a Ford F150 pickup truck and a Toyota van collided. A victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
Trending Stories
The spokesperson said a man is under arrest for impaired driving.
Roads are closed in the area as officers investigate.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments