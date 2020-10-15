Coronavirus: Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre launches fundraising campaign

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre is looking for donations to help keep it afloat until 2022 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The theatre launched the “Broadway: Here to Stay” campaign Thursday.

The campaign was kicked off by a $40,000 donation from the Saskatoon Community Foundation, according to the theatre.

The theatre says it costs upwards of $65,000 a year just to keep the building running, and like most places, it’s had to cut back on events.

“We host a church once a week, we have soaps once a month and we have the odd, very small rental,” said Kirby Wirchenko, the theatre’s artistic and executive director.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s about the same rental revenue that we used to get in three days and now that’s our month.”

Affinity Credit Union, STRATA Development and the Kinsmen Club collectively said they’ll match any donations raised up to $40,000.

The fundraiser runs until Friday, Oct. 30.

1:24 City of Saskatoon addresses infrastructure fears after Broadway Theatre flood City of Saskatoon addresses infrastructure fears after Broadway Theatre flood