Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Coronavirus: Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre launches fundraising campaign

By Gabriela Panza-Beltrandi Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 4:26 pm
While the seats remain empty, the Broadway Theatre is still sharing inspiring messages on the marquee outside the front door. However, the theatre's artistic director isn't expecting to open their doors to the public soon.

Saskatoon’s Broadway Theatre is looking for donations to help keep it afloat until 2022 amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The theatre launched the “Broadway: Here to Stay” campaign Thursday.

The campaign was kicked off by a $40,000 donation from the Saskatoon Community Foundation, according to the theatre.

Read more: Saskatchewan venues lit red to shine light on industry stalled by COVID-19 pandemic

The theatre says it costs upwards of $65,000 a year just to keep the building running, and like most places, it’s had to cut back on events.

“We host a church once a week, we have soaps once a month and we have the odd, very small rental,” said Kirby Wirchenko, the theatre’s artistic and executive director.

Story continues below advertisement

“That’s about the same rental revenue that we used to get in three days and now that’s our month.”

Affinity Credit Union, STRATA Development and the Kinsmen Club collectively said they’ll match any donations raised up to $40,000.

The fundraiser runs until Friday, Oct. 30.

