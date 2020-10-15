Man faces over 60 charges in numerous GTA thefts, break-and-enters

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a 41-year-old man is facing more than 60 charges for multiple break-and-enters and thefts across the Greater Toronto Area.

“Piotr Wroblewski had been wanted on numerous warrants in relation to several break and and enter and theft from residences in Mississauga,” police said in a news release issued Thursday.

Peel police also said Wroblewski was also wanted for similar offences by Toronto police and was on a Canada-Wide Warrant.

“He had been actively evading police since 2017, and locating Wroblewski proved difficult as he was well versed in counter surveillance tools and techniques.”

Investigators allege Wroblewski was “known to use distinctive tactics” to figure out homes where the homeowners were away for an extended period of time. He would then return to each residence a short time later and “commit crimes, victimizing families and communities,” police said.

Story continues below advertisement

“These ‘things’ were symbolic, sentimental and signaled milestones and memories. These now require our minds to recalibrate and alter on some level, these moments in our lives,” said a victim, who police said was targeted on several occasions.

“What we have missed most is our peace of mind. This was stripped from us when we arrived to our home, which is a solemn place and meant to be our safe haven, was systematically, ransacked and pillaged,” the victim continued.

Wroblewski, who has no fixed address, was found during an execution of a search warrant in Toronto with the assistance of Toronto police officers on Oct. 8.

He is facing 60 charges related to break-and-enters and possessing stolen property by numerous police agencies.

Wroblewski is in custody and has a court appearance Thursday.