Crime

Police seek suspects in Brampton school break-in spree

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted September 25, 2020 7:26 am
File photo - empty hallway at a school.
File photo - empty hallway at a school. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Peel Regional Police say they are looking for a suspect or suspects involved in vandalizing six Brampton elementary schools since July.

Police said they are investigating numerous break and enters and mischiefs at schools associated with the Peel District School Board.

Investigators allege the suspect stole electronic equipment and damaged windows. The break-ins would take place overnight between 11 p.m. and 4 a.m.

Brampton mother outraged daughter's high school sent email containing link to pornography

Six schools have been targeted: Fernforest Public School; Shaw Public School; Larkspur Public School; Balmoral Drive Sr. Public School; Aloma Crescent Public School; and Eagle Plains Public School.

Anyone with information can call police at 905-453-2121 ext. 2133 or through Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

