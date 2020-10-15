Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police launch permanent traffic enforcement team as part of Vision Zero plan

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted October 15, 2020 12:45 pm
Click to play video 'Toronto stunt driving charges up 215%' Toronto stunt driving charges up 215%
WATCH ABOVE (September 2020): The city is calling for the full force of the law to come down on stunt drivers after a string of recent incidents. Video has surfaced showing drivers doing doughnuts inches away from a large crowd, which also swarmed a police cruiser and damaged it. Miranda Anthistle reports.

Toronto police have launched a permanent traffic enforcement team under the city’s Vision Zero plan, the force announced Thursday.

The Vision Zero Enforcement Team will “proactively target drivers committing offences that are known to cause collisions, particularly the most serious collisions,” a press release said.

There will be two teams consisting of eight constables and one sergeant each. The teams will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles and will target the “Big 4 offences” — distracted driving, driving impaired, driving aggressively and speeding.

Read more: 11-year-old girl hit by vehicle in North York, police say

The announcement comes after an initiative that was launched in January targeting the previously mentioned offences ended with more than 20,000 tickets being issued.

Trending Stories

“We are working to implement every aspect of the City’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan to make our streets safer for everyone,” Mayor John Tory said in response to the announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today, we are demonstrating how we continue to address road safety within the city and how it continues to be a top priority for myself, City Council and the Toronto Police Service.”

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceImpaired DrivingToronto crimeSpeedingDistracted DrivingToronto trafficvision zeroAggressive DrivingToronto Vision ZeroVision Zero Enforcement TeamToronto Traffic Enforcement
Flyers
More weekly flyers