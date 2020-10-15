Toronto police launch permanent traffic enforcement team as part of Vision Zero plan

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have launched a permanent traffic enforcement team under the city’s Vision Zero plan, the force announced Thursday.

The Vision Zero Enforcement Team will “proactively target drivers committing offences that are known to cause collisions, particularly the most serious collisions,” a press release said.

There will be two teams consisting of eight constables and one sergeant each. The teams will be using both marked and unmarked vehicles and will target the “Big 4 offences” — distracted driving, driving impaired, driving aggressively and speeding.

The announcement comes after an initiative that was launched in January targeting the previously mentioned offences ended with more than 20,000 tickets being issued.

“We are working to implement every aspect of the City’s Vision Zero Road Safety Plan to make our streets safer for everyone,” Mayor John Tory said in response to the announcement.

Story continues below advertisement

“Today, we are demonstrating how we continue to address road safety within the city and how it continues to be a top priority for myself, City Council and the Toronto Police Service.”

1015 11:45 Vision Zero, TPS Launch Permanent Traffic Enforcement Team https://t.co/KxplCTymSQ — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) October 15, 2020