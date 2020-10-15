COVID-19 testing for essential travel expanded in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia Health started a new partnership to expand COVID-19 testing for essential work or travel in the province.
In a statement released Thursday, Nova Scotia Health said it has reached an agreement with PRAXES Medical Group “to support COVID-19 testing for people who require proof that they do not have the COVID-19 virus for work or travel.”
READ MORE: No plans for border restrictions amid two New Brunswick COVID-19 outbreaks: N.S. premier
The testing will be provided beginning Thursday at a cost of $250 plus HST.
According to Nova Scotia Health, testing will only be provided for:
[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]
- urgent, work-related travel that requires a negative COVID-19 test before departure
- students or migrant workers who require a negative COVID-19 test before returning to their home countries
- travel to visit a vulnerable, ill or elderly relative, attend a funeral or for other events on compassionate grounds when required by other provinces or countries
“PRAXES will not provide COVID-19 testing for non-essential travel or business-related purposes including vacations or business travel when virtual meetings are possible,” the Nova Scotia Health said.
To request PRAXES’ service, people need to contact https://praxes.ca/covidtest at least five days prior to their travel date.
Testing is available at the PRAXES location in Dartmouth and will be available in other areas across Nova Scotia at a later date, said Nova Scotia Health.
“Test results will be available within 36 to 60 hours, depending on the number of tests being processed by Nova Scotia Health’s laboratory.”View link »
Comments