Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on Oct. 15

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Thursday:

York Region ‘teetering’ as it reports 127 new cases: Ford

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Thursday that York Region is “teetering” after it reported 127 new coronavirus cases.

“It’s concerning,” Ford said.

The premier was asked whether or not the region may soon be moving to a modified Stage 2, and he said discussions are ongoing with the province’s health advisors.

“We’re keeping a very close eye on York right now,” he said.

Cinemas come up with unique ways to generate cash

Independent cinemas in Toronto and Ottawa are coming up with different ways to generate cash as COVID-19 restrictions force them to shut their doors for a second time since the pandemic began.

From offering patrons the chance to have their names grace cinema walls for a price, to selling concession stand staples at the front door, the theatres say they’re doing what they can to stay afloat.

Ontario reports 783 new coronavirus cases on Thursday

Ontario is reporting 783 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday, bringing the provincial total to 62,196.

According to Thursday’s provincial report, 239 new cases were recorded in Toronto, 136 in Peel Region, 127 in York Region, 89 in Ottawa, 40 in Durham Region and 28 in Halton Region. All other public health units in Ontario reported under 25 new cases.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said nearly 40,000 tests were processed in the last 24 hours. However, there is currently a backlog of 36,314 tests that need results.

The death toll in the province has risen to 3,022 as five new deaths were reported. Resolved cases increased by 779 from the previous day.

Ontario child care centres and schools

Meanwhile, government figures show there have been a total of 1,045 school-related COVID-19 cases in Ontario — 635 among students and 184 among staff (326 individuals were not identified). This is an increase of 109 more cases from the previous day.

In the last 14 days, the province indicates there are 399 cases reported among students and 99 cases among staff (188 individuals were not identified) — totaling 645 cases.

The COVID-19 cases are currently from 451 out of 4,828 schools in the province. Five schools in Ontario are currently closed as a result of positive cases, the government indicated.

There have been a total of 281 confirmed cases within child care centres and homes — an increase of 20 since the previous day (15 new child cases and five new staff cases).

Ontario long-term care homes

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 1,897 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of one death in 24 hours. Eight health-care workers and staff in long-term care homes have died.

There are 71 current outbreaks in homes, an increase of six.

The ministry also indicated there are currently 159 active cases among long-term care residents and 199 active cases among staff — up by 17 and 10 cases respectively in the last day.

— With files from The Canadian Press

NOTE: This article will be updated throughout the day with new developments.